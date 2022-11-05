Dr. Bawumia booed at Hogbetsotso Za

General News of Saturday, 5 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has become the latest victim of booing by some Ghanaians.



A video has emerged online where some men and women, gathered at the grounds where the 60th anniversary of the Hogbetsotso Za in Anloga is being held, continuously booed at the Second Gentleman.



Dr. Bawumia is attending the event in the Volta Region with other dignitaries such as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



The booing of the vice president comes only weeks after President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo was booed at two separate events within a spate of two weeks; the Global Citizens Concert at the Independence Square, and while he was driving through a town in the Eastern Region.



In the last few months, Ghanaians have been expressing their anger with the government’s handling of the economy, a situation that has plunged many sectors into disarray.



Many calls have been made to the government to do something about the situation, which includes the unprecedented poor performance of the Ghana cedi against foreign currencies such as the US dollar.







