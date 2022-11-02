Dr. Bawumia, Ofori-Atta, Phillip Addison must resign now for worst economic failures - NGSJF

General News of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: NGSJF

The President of the New Ghana Social Justice Forum (NGSJF), Mr. Yahaya Alhassan, has called for the resignation of H.E. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice President of Ghana, Mr. Ken Ofori -Atta, Finance Minister; and Dr. Philip Addison, Governor of Bank of Ghana to resign for the worst economic failures.



Speaking in a Press Conference in Accra, Mr. Alhassan said, Dr. Bawumia, Chairman of the Economic Management Team; Ofori-Atta, and Dr. Addison, have woefully failed to deliver.



He said the much-more printing of CEDIS by the administration has reduced it from a worthless and pathetic paper to the worst-performing currency.



He also mentioned that the rising-runaway inflation, high debt, soaring food prices, and high fuel charge is worsened by the high cost of living due to bad governance.



He further stated that due to bad governance, Ghana has succumbed to IMF for a bailout, whilst none of its neighboring African countries (Except Zambia) have gone for the regressive IMF relief, which he described as; "WORSE THAN KUMIPREKO".



"The incompetent action of the much-trumpeted economic management team has brought ongoing chaos in the market. Leading to the ongoing price hike, profiteering, black-marketing, and other trade malpractices far worse than the era of Kumipreko in Ghana, which the current President, Nana Akufo-Addo led against in the early 9Os," he lamented.



"To this end, The New Ghana is calling for the above individuals to relinquish their public positions with immediate effect, by releasing their resignation letters now. Posterity would judge the above names should they stubbornly hang on to the positions," he said.