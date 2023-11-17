Dr. Bandim refutes claims he participated in the 2016 elections

Politics of Friday, 17 November 2023

The Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu in the North East Region, Dr. Abed Bandim, has refuted erroneous claims circulating about his participation in the 2016 parliamentary elections.



In a press statement issued in Accra, Dr. Bandim vehemently clarified that he did not contest in the 2016 election and was not the National Democratic Congress (NDC) candidate at that time.



"These claims are entirely false," he stated, adding that, "I want to make it unequivocally clear that I was not on the ballot paper in the December 2016 election for the Bunkpurugu constituency."



The controversy arose from a publication by mynewsgh.com, and subsequently republished by GhanaWeb, which alleged Dr. Abed Bandim was involved in the 2016 electoral process.



However, Dr. Bandim has stated that the lack of verification and cross-checking is what has brought about this lack of factual accuracy.



"I want to emphasize the importance of accurate reporting and fact-checking in media publications.



"The information presented was not properly verified, leading to false assertions about my candidacy in the 2016 elections," Dr. Bandim added.



Dr. Bandim clarified that his only participation in a parliamentary contest for Bunkpurugu was in the December 7, 2020, election, where he emerged victorious through the collective efforts of his dedicated constituents.



"I contested and won the parliamentary seat in 2020, thanks to the unwavering support and hard work of the people of Bunkpurugu," he affirmed.



Read his full statement below:



I CONTESTED AS A PARLIAMENTARY CANDIDATE FOR BUNKPRUGU FOR THE FIRST TIME IN 2020 ABD WON - DR ABED BANDIM



It has come to my notice that some persons are making erroneous statements that i contested in the 2016 parliamentary election in the Bunkpurugu constituency.



Nothing could be further from the truth.



First of all I wasn't the National Democratic Congress candidate in December, 2016.



Therefore, the former Member of Parliament (MP) who doubled as the then regional minister could not have beaten me in that election; I was not on the ballot paper.



It is obvious that the publication which the GhanaWeb quotes, namely, mynewsgh.com as the source did not properly cross check and verify the erroneous information.



To be clear, the only time I contested the former MP was in the 7th December, 2020 election and I won, by God's grace and the hard work of my diligent constituents.



"Facts are sacred; comment is free."



Thank you



Hon. Dr. Abed Bandim

MP, Bunkpurugu Constituency



