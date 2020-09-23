General News of Wednesday, 23 September 2020

Dr Ayisha Baffoe-Ashun: KNUST’s first female holder of PhD in Architecture

Dr Ayisha Ida Baffoe-Ashun

It’s a big congratulations from us to Dr Ayisha Ida Baffoe-Ashun formerly known as Ayisha Ida Haruna.



She made history by becoming the first woman to receive a Doctor of Philosophy in Architecture from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST).



The newly minted Doctor is currently an assistant lecturer at KNUST and we believe a promotion is on its way now that she has her doctorate.



Her research interest is in eco-aesthetics and how it is useful in urban green infrastructure development and building resilient cities.



One person who is particularly proud of Dr Ayisha’s achievement is her supervisor and mentor, Prof Rexford Assasie Oppong.



“Dr. Mrs. Baffoe-Ashun you have made history and indeed a HUGE ONE. I am extremely proud of what you have achieved for yourself, family, architecture and Ghana,” Prof Oppong wrote in a Facebook post.



“I am gladly proud that I was part (of) this journey as your Supervisor and now by the University officially as a Mentor for you,” he added.





See post below:





A hearty congratulations to our first female PhD, Miss Ayisha Ida Haruna????????????????????????. pic.twitter.com/FNNQ25lCBE — Department of Architecture_KNUST (@Dept_Arch_KNUST) September 22, 2020

