Dr Ayew Afriye heads middle belt campaign for Dr Bawumia

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament for Effiduase-Asokore, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriye, has been appointed as the Campaign Coordinator for the ruling New Patriotic Party in the Middle-Belt Regions, comprising Ashanti, Eastern, Bono, Ahafo, Bono East and Western North Regions.



The appointment of the Chairman of Parliament's Health Committee follows his remarkable execution of a similar role during the NPP primaries that gave the vice president and eventual winner massive votes after coordinating the campaign for five regions in the middle belt.



Dr. Ayew Afriye, therefore, comes with a huge depth of experience in coordinating activities for the ruling party and the NPP flagbearer as they seek to 'Break The 8' come December 7, 2024.



He will be joined by colleague MPs Dominic Nitiwul and Hawa Koomson, who have been assigned roles as coordinators for Northern and Coastal Belts respectively.



The medically-trained legislator has, since his election into parliament, proven his worthiness, having unprecedentedly broken the jinx of being elected unopposed as parliamentary candidate for the NPP in the Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, as well as scoring over 95% votes for Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia during the primaries.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



AE/SEA