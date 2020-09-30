General News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Dr. Asare Bossman scores current EC management 70% for delivery

Dr Bossman Eric Asare, Deputy Chair of the EC

Dr Eric Asare Bossman, the Deputy Chairman for the Electoral Commission in-charge of Corporate Services has controversially disclosed that he will accord the organization with 70% performance rate for its electoral processes so far.



He said that the challenges that confronted the exhibition of the voters register is only meant to strengthen the electoral process because the Electoral Commission is determined to resolve the problems that were identified.



He remarked “In terms of percentage I will say that so far we’ve reached about 70%. This is because if you look at the exhibition it’s part of the registration. Looking at the laws that govern the electoral process which is CI 91 and 126 it includes registration and exhibition.



“After exhibition you identify problems and challenges then you resolve them ahead of the election. So as far as the electoral commission is concerned, the problems that are coming are meant to strengthen the voters register.



He continued “It will make the register complete so that everyone who registered will be placed at the right avenue so that the person can vote on the day of the election. As far as the commission is concerned, so far the work we’re 70% and above.



Speaking on Cape Coast-based Kastle FM in an exclusive interview with Oman Nana monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr Eric Asare Bossman said that the days after the voters’ exhibition will be used to resolve any outstanding challenges encountered to ensure that the EC is back on track.



He concluded “We’re very hopeful that once we’re through with the exhibition, the days that follow will be used to resolve all the problems that we’ve not been able to resolve. Even there are a lot of places like Binduri and Ashaiman that we’ve resolved challenges so everything is fine now so as for the electoral commission we’re fully back on track.”





