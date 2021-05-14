Dr Apraku urges Muslims to pray for peace in Ghana

Religion of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

A former presidential aspirant of the New Patriotic Party Dr Kofi Konadu Apraku has commended Muslims in Ghana for their prayers for the country in their month-long fast.



As he wished them Eid Mubarak, the astute politician saluted and congratulated them for this great sacrifice.



“I wish all my Muslim friends and families a Happy Eid Mubarak, May this month of sacrifice, devotion, spiritual renewal and commitment to prescriptions of the Holy Book engender economic prosperity, social cohesion and abundant peace in our beloved country Ghana. Happy Eid Mubarak”



Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims worldwide as a month of fasting (sawm), prayer, reflection and community.



A commemoration of Muhammad’s first revelation, the annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts twenty-nine to thirty days, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next.



Fasting from dawn to sunset is fard (obligatory) for all adult Muslims who are not acutely or chronically ill, travelling, elderly, breastfeeding, diabetic, or menstruating.