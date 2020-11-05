General News of Thursday, 5 November 2020

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Apaak supports students with GH¢200,000

Dr Clement Apaak is Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament

Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Abas Apaak, has on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, submitted a letter dated October 30th, 2020 to the Builsa South District Assembly asking that 200,000.00 be released from his common fund to support students in tertiary institutions.



The letter, addressed to the DCE, Daniel Kwame Gariba, requested that an amount of 200,000.00 from his share of the common fund to be disbursed to 200 brilliant but needy students who hail from Builsa South.



The District Coordinating Director duly received the request letter addressed to the DCE for Builsa South because neither the DCE nor his secretary was in their offices at the time.



As required, the letter was copied, to the District Coordinating Director and District Finance Officer, respectively.



Dr. Clement Apaak, in his request letter, stated that out of the 200 applicants selected as beneficiaries in a list attached to the letter, 113 are male, and 87 are female.



All the beneficiaries are students from Builsa South in tertiary institutions across the country.



It is the expectation of Dr Apaak as well as the selected 200 beneficiaries that the management of the Assembly, headed by Hon. Daniel Kwame Gariba will act swiftly so that the students can have access to their allocated 1000ghc each as support.



The current request to apply 200,000.00ghc from Dr Apaak’s share of the common fund to support students will bring the total amount to students by Dr Clement Apaak to 388,000.00ghc in four years. The total number of student beneficiaries so far would stand at 657 in four years.



Dr Clement Apaak, a former University lecturer, has never relented in making interventions to enhance teaching and learning. It’s for this reason that he mobilized his personal resources to construct a three-unit classroom block in China.



Through his common fund, he has also constructed a modern KG in Kanjarga. Other interventions include the completion of the abandoned Doninga Primary school, renovation of the Gbdembilisi, and Zamsa primary schools.



No doubt, the people of Builsa South appreciate the work of the M.P, both in their communities and in Parliament, and are set to retain him with a landslide victory come December 7, 2020.





