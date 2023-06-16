Dr Apaak slams Akufo-Addo, Bawumia over 70% increase in dog meat prices

General News of Friday, 16 June 2023

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, has slammed the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government for the continuous increase in the price of food items.



The MP, in a tweet shared on Wednesday, June 16, 2023, was particularly incensed by the over 70 per cent increase in the price of dog meat, which he says he enjoys.



He attributed the increase in the price of dog meat and other food items to the mismanagement of Ghana’s economy by President Akufo-Addo and his Vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



“As the Global President of the Dog Meat Eaters Association, I've long warned that obtaining our delicacy has become challenging due to the reckless mismanagement of the economy by the NADAA/Bawumia NPP government.



“Well, those who said I was being dramatic have their answers!” the MP wrote.



The MP’s ‘cry’ was in reaction to an announcement by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) that food inflation was at 42.2 per cent for May 2023.



The GSS indicated that the main drivers of the inflation recorded in May 2023 were dog meat, palm wine, ice cream and sanitary pads, which recorded inflation rates of over 70 per cent.



Dr Clement Apaak, in a recent interview with GhanaWeb, shared a story about his love for his favourite delicacy, dog meat.



According to him, his love for dog meat is based on his cultural and traditional background as a Builsa man.



He said from where he comes from, dog meat is always part of his tradition during any ritual event from birth to death.



Speaking with GhanaWeb’s Nimatu Yakubu Atouyese, he said “As a typical Builsa man, based on my culture, tradition and upbringing, and as my constituents will bare me witness out, my favourite delicacy is dog meat.



“In Builsa tradition, from birth to death any ritual, any rite of passage from naming to death, dog meat is a requirement and we are very proud of it.”



He added that he is also good at making this delicacy himself especially when he meets with his constituency executives to spend time with them during visit.



He however noted that just as the country is facing economic challenges, the dog meat sector is also affected due to pricing which has made him reduce the number of dog meat he eats.



“…I do it myself the unfortunate thing is that like everything in Ghana the cost, of procuring dog meat has risen astronomically, so in the days I will go to my constituencies and after rounds I will seat with my executives and we will enjoy consuming about two to three dogs, we have had to reduce it to one but will still continue the tradition non the less.”



As the Global President of the Dog Meat Eaters Association, I've long warned that obtaining our delicacy has become challenging due to the reckless mismanagement of the economy by the NADAA/Bawumia NPP government. Well, those who said I was being dramatic have their answers! pic.twitter.com/X77za0wbdt — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) June 14, 2023

