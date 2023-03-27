Dr Apaak's letter of 'curses' to ‘traitor’ NDC MPs

Politics of Monday, 27 March 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak, appears to be still pained they the actions of some of his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament (MPs), who defied the orders of the party to disapprove new appointees of president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



In a letter addressed to the “traitors”, which was shared on social media, on Sunday, Dr Apaak accused the MPs of betraying the NDC members and Ghanaians.



He added that the said MPs will pay for the insults that are being meted at innocent NDC parliamentarians because of their action.



“I pray you are found out and publicly shamed, but even if you are not found out, your conscience will forever haunt you.



“The pain and agony your treachery has caused millions of party supporters and Ghanaians is upon your head.



“You will pay for the tears and sorrow of all those you have betrayed. You will pay for the insults, name calling and false accusations your treachery has brought upon innocent colleagues,” parts of the later read.



“May you never find peace until you confess, repent and ask for forgiveness,” Dr Apaak’s letter concluded.



Parliament approves all six nominees, two Supreme Court Justices:



Parliament on Friday, March 24 approved all six ministerial nominees as well as the nominees of the supreme court of President Akufo-Addo after a heated debate, 24 hours prior, and a tense voting process.



Final results declared by Speaker Alban Bagbin showed that all nominees got more votes than the minimum of 138 votes required because out of the 275 eligible voters, there were three absent.



Some Members of Parliament (MPs) of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) did not adhere to the decision of the party to vote against the approval of the nominees.



Kobina Tahiru Hammond (MP for Adansi Asokwa) was approved as the Minister of Trade and Industry and Bryan Acheampong (MP for Abetifi) as the Minister of Food and Agriculture.



Other nominees who were approved include Stephen Asamoah Boateng, as Ministry of Chieftaincy; Mohammed Amin Adam, Minister of State (Ministry of Finance), and Osei Bonsu Amoah, Ministry of Local Government.



Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for Nhyiaeso, was also approved as the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry.



The Supreme Court nominees who were approved include George Kingsley Koomson, Justice of the Court of Appeal, and Justice Ernest Yao Gaewu, Justice of the High Court.



Read the full letter below:







IB/