Dr. Apaak builds two new school blocks for constituency

General News of Sunday, 16 May 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

The Deputy Ranking Member on the Education Committee of Parliament and the MP for Builsa South Dr Clement Apaak has commissioned and handed over two new school buildings in his constituency.



The two new school blocks are the Kanjarga Kindergarten and a three-unit Junior High School block at Chansa.



The MP commissioned the new school blocks as part of a thank-you tour of his constituency.



Dr Apaak indicated that he will do his part in ensuring the quality of teaching and learning in the constituency.



He averred that quality education is key in eradicating poverty and empower the power to form part of the advancement of the constituency and the country and as a whole.



He also noted that teaching and learning would improve if the needed infrastructure is provided and as someone who understands education and its benefits, he would continue to support his people in attaining the best of education.



The Chiefs and leaders of the beneficiary communities thanked Dr. Clement Apaak for building the schools and like Oliver Twist, they asked for tables and chairs for the schools.



Dr Apaak assured them that he will do his best to ensure that the schools get what was needed for effective teaching and learning.



