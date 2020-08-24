Regional News of Monday, 24 August 2020

Dr. Anamzoya touts NDA’s contribution to the development of Northern Ghana

Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya, Chief Executive Officer of Northern Development Authority (NDA)

Chief Executive Officer of Northern Development Authority (NDA), Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya has touted the contribution of the Authority to the development of the Savannah Ecological zone at the 2020 edition of the Northern Ghana Development Summit in Bolgatanga in the Upper East region of Ghana.



Dr. Alhassan addressing participants at the summit disclosed that over 2000 projects have been initiated by the Authority under IPEP since its establishment in 2017. He noted works including the construction of hospitals, school blocks, CHPS compounds, market centres, snake bite centres, community centres, boreholes, bridges, and supply of school furniture are ongoing within the northern enclave.



“In pursuit of this one million per constituency policy, the Ministry of Finance released a conditional approval of GHC1, 724, 383,246,15 pesewas to all three development authorities. Out of this amount, the Northern Development Authority was allocated GHC 266, 760,000. This has enabled the NDA to initiate more than 2000 projects, and has successfully awarded and handed over sites to contractors throughout northern Ghana. This has created an estimated 15,000 short term jobs to all kinds of artisans across Northern Ghana” Dr. Alhassan revealed.



He said NDA as an implementing agency of Government flagship programmes has brought relief to many people in rural northern Ghana. Dr. Alhassan Sulemana Anamzoya however stressed on the need for stakeholder engagements since it is a key to the success of any programme being undertaken by government and institutions or agencies.



According to the NDA CEO, “……apart from the government and its partners in development, we also have a moral obligation to see to the closing of the social and economic inequalities amongst us as northern Ghanaians. Northern Ghanaians everywhere in the world have a responsibility to come home with their talents, skills and financial muscles to help develop Northern Ghana” Dr. Alhassan added.



He also admonished fellow Northern Ghanaians at home to be prudent in handling, and modest in spending resources that are sent to them by their siblings outside the country either to help them put up their houses or create business opportunities.



Adding “our judicious use of such resources can be the basis of trust building and development in Northern Ghana”.



The Northern Ghana Development Summit aims at bringing stakeholders together to brainstorm and suggest practical measures in dealing and addressing challenges stifling the development of Northern Ghana.



The initiative is under the auspices of the Northern Development Authority (NDA) with support from Star Ghana Foundation.



It brought together Political actors, NGOs and Traditional authorities with Council of State Member, Prof. Yakubu Nantogmah Bo-Na as the keynote speaker and Chancellor for University of Ghana, Mrs. Mary Chinery-Hesse and Special Guest of Honour.





