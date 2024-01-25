Dr. Amoako Baah slams Wontumi over anti-Otumfuo comments

Politics of Thursday, 25 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A former head of the Political Science department at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr. Richard Amoako Baah, has criticized the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Ashanti Regional chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi; over alleged comments against the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



Speaking in an interview on Akoma FM on January 23, 2024, Dr. Amoako Baah argued that the party's executives consistently neglect to hold Chairman Wontumi accountable for his actions, citing a specific instance during the NPP's internal presidential primaries and his recent outburst against the Asantehene.



He explained that Wontumi openly supported a particular candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, despite holding the position of a regional chairman, a move deemed contrary to party directives.



“Wontumi is in the official capacity as the regional chairman of the party, often referred to as the 'World Bank' of the party.



“Therefore, if he is engaged in certain activities, it affects the party. He is well aware of his role as the Ashanti regional chairman, yet he perceives himself as the chairman overseeing all the regional chairmen.



“Some chairmen even accord him the respect of being the influential figure controlling the party's stronghold. However, this behaviour has persisted for long, and I attribute blame to the national council as well,” he said.



Dr Amoako Baah who is a member of the NPP added “They consistently fail to hold him accountable or call him to order.”



The political scientist highlighted the ongoing brouhaha between Chairman Wontumi and Manhyia Palace, where the chairman is facing backlash for disrespectful comments directed at Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.



“How can a regional chairman of a party openly campaign for specific candidates? Have you ever heard of such a situation before? They have remained silent, absolutely silent, and it is indeed shameful.”



"What is happening is not a good thing because if you are doing this in your stronghold, then what would happen in other areas?



“Is it not the party that you are causing its failure? The party is no longer attractive anymore. This is not NPP; the party was not like this.



"Why would you make such statements within your strongholds? Due to your arrogance and your utterances, you are causing harm to the party,” he added.







AM/SARA



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



