Dr. Afriyie Akoto to attend African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum in Turkey

Flagbearer hopeful of the governing New Patriotic Party(NPP) and immediate past Minister for Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is set to attend the African Agriculture, Food and Industry Forum in Istanbul & Tekirdağ in Turkey.



He leaves Accra on Sunday, June 4, 2023.



The Agriculture Economist, who has worked in the UN system for over 18 years, will be the Special Guest of Honor at the event, where he is expected to address thousands of captains of Turkish Agribusiness industries on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.



He is expected to return home on Wednesday, May 8, 2023.



The event is organized by the African Investors Council(AIC). It will be held from Sunday, June 5, 2023, to Friday, June 10, 2023.



Dr. Afriyie Akoto’s invitation to the event was spurred by his deep knowledge and vast experience in the field of Agriculture as an Economist, industry player and policy expert.



The world business and cooperation forum gathers various sectors and institutions working for the development, modernization and technification of agriculture, textile, agribusiness and renewable energies, food and livestock farming, construction and infrastructure.



The forum offers a platform for captains of agribusiness industries to meet and exchange ideas with Turkey’s largest agricultural producers and investors.



AIC’s mission is to bring together companies and entrepreneurs with the common goal of being a pioneer for the development of the African continent, in the fields of sustainable and innovative agriculture and food, within a cooperative of professionals from all over the world.



A statement issued by the organizers said the Council’s objective is to connect the various public and private actors in order to share their experiences, knowledge and investment opportunities for the continent.



“Turkey and Africa have a long history of encounters, dialogue and peace for centuries. We hope that this Summit will further strengthen these ties and create economic opportunities for both sides,” it added.



