Dr Afriyie Akoto is lobbying to be the next finance minister - Nana Yaa Brefo alleges

Renowned journalist, Nana Yaa Brefo, has said that information reaching her indicates the Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, is lobbying to be the replacement for Ken Ofori-Atta.



Speaking in a Facebook live broadcast, which was monitored by GhanaWeb, Yaa Brefo berated the Minister for Food and Agriculture for the move he is allegedly making.



According to her, Dr. Afriyie Akoto, who has largely failed as an agriculture minister, now wants to be the finance minister.



"I don’t know if you've heard the news I'm hearing. I am hearing that the agriculture minister is actively pursuing the position of Finance Minister. I don't think this is true; perhaps it's just a rumour.



"I don't believe the Agriculture Minister would ever consider it, but if there is even the slightest bit of truth to this, I will be shocked if he wants to succeed Ofori-Atta as Finance Minister.



"This man is allegedly lobbying to manage our finances. He is the same man who told Ghanaians that foodstuffs are cheaper in the rural areas, so he would be transporting them to the big cities to be sold at relatively cheaper prices and has failed to do that, he is the same person I’m talking about," she said in Twi.



The journalist went on to bemoan the current economic hardship in the country.



The minority and majority members of Parliament seem to be on the same page following the call to remove the finance minister from office.



While the Minority in Parliament has filed a motion to have Ken Ofori-Atta sacked, the Majority also threatened to boycott the 2023 budget presentation if the finance minister is not relieved of his post.



The MPs explained that their position follows several concerns over the poor management of the economy, which has forced the government to seek IMF assistance.



The majority caucus rescinded their decision after a plea by the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, for them to allow Ofori-Atta to complete the negotiation with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a bailout.



The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has, however, admitted the motion of the minority caucus and has set November 10, 2022, for a secret vote on the motion.



Watch Yaa Brefo's broadcast below:







