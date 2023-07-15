Dozens injured in Mampong road accident

General News of Saturday, 15 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Twenty-two individuals are currently fighting for their lives at the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital in Mampong following a harrowing road accident.



The incident occurred when the vehicle they were traveling on lost control while descending the Mamfe Hill.



The driver of the Benz Sprinter bus, registered as GX 6215-13, explained that the accident resulted from a brake failure after he swerved to avoid colliding with another vehicle ahead.



The bus veered off the road at a sharp curve, somersaulting multiple times and causing injuries to all passengers on board.



Emergency personnel from the Ghana National Ambulance Service swiftly arrived at the scene, assisted by a police service vehicle from Mamfe Akropong.



They promptly transported all the victims to the Tetteh Quarshie Memorial Hospital.



The aftermath of the accident led to a significant traffic jam that persisted for several hours, as arrangements were made to remove the vehicle from the site.



Road users along the Mamfe-Koforidua street have raised concerns over recurring accidents on the stretch, citing inadequate road signs at critical points, poor visibility during nighttime, and hazardous potholes as major contributing factors.



These incidents have become a weekly occurrence, prompting calls for immediate government intervention to curb the escalating casualties.



As the injured victims receive medical attention and investigations into the accident commence, public demand for improved road infrastructure and safety measures grows louder.



The urgency to address these concerns is seen as crucial in reducing the frequency of tragic incidents on the Mamfe-Koforidua street.