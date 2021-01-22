Regional News of Friday, 22 January 2021

Source: Starr FM

Dozens arrested for not wearing nose masks in Koforidua

The culprits were arrested Friday, January 22 during a special Covid-19 enforcement operation

The Koforidua District Police Command has arrested dozens of people for flouting the compulsory wearing of nose mask.



The culprits were arrested Friday, January 22 during a special Covid-19 enforcement operation in New Juaben South Municipality.



The operation began at about 7:00 am.



Some of the suspects were not wearing nose masks at all while others had the masks in their bags and pockets.



The suspects have been held at the Central Police station yard for their caution statements to be taken.



Addressing the suspects, the Police Commander Chief Superintendent Raymond Erzuah said he was awaiting further directive from the Regional Police Commander whether or not to prosecute them or have them sign bonds.



He used the opportunity to also educate the suspects about the deadly Coronavirus pandemic and the need for all Ghanaians to obey the preventive protocols.



He said the police will continue to enforce the law to ensure that every resident strictly adheres to the protocols.