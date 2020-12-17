General News of Thursday, 17 December 2020

Source: GNA

Downpour disrupts Mahama's rally in Techiman

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Torrential rains on Wednesday disrupted a rally of supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Techiman Municipality of the Bono East Region.



The hundreds of supporters clad in party paraphernalia, however defied the downpour to give audience to former President John Dramani Mahama, the Flagbearer of the NDC who was in the region to console the families of the three NDC supporters who died in post-election violence that erupted in the town.



Mr Mahama earlier visited two of the supporters who sustained gunshots wounds, and recuperating at the Wenchi government hospital.



As at 1600 hours the former president has not arrived to address the rally at the Techiman Zongo L/A park because of the rains that followed a storm, set in around 1520 hours and lasted for about 15 minutes.



Accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, the General Secretary, Mr Ofosu Ampofo, the National Chairman of the NDC, Mr Mahama also paid a courtesy call on and interacted with the Techiman Traditional Council.



Discussions between Mr Mahama and the chiefs were centred on the outcome of the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections declared be the Electioral Commission (EC).



The former president told the chiefs, he strongly believed the general election was rigged and manipulated by the nation's electoral management body in favour of the New Patriotic Party.



However, in a response, Oseadeeyo Ameyaw Akumfi IV, the Paramount Chief of the Techiman Traditional Area implored the former president and the NDC to exercise restraint and use the appropriate quarters in seeking redress in the supreme interest of the nation.



As at the time of filing this report, the expectant NDC supporters were waiting patiently at the rally grounds, amidst tight Police and military presence.

