General News of Monday, 1 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Double standard indeed – Kwesi Pratt on Inusah Fuseini’s investigation

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Kwesi Pratt, the Managing Editor of the Insight Newspaper has accused the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service of a double standard with their investigations of former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central Inusah Fuseini.



According to Pratt, there are some persons in the leading ruling New Patriotic Party who have made comments that pose a greater danger to the country than what Alhaji Inusah is being prosecuted for.



“Alhaji Inusah Fuseini has been invited by the CID. If he is facing a charge of making a statement that undermines public peace if you look at all the correspondent. And yet leading members of this government have sat on radio and tv stations and call for the killing of citizens of this country. Leading members of this government have called for arson on houses of former president. Nothing has happened to them. Double standard indeed,” he said.



Pratt is also unhappy the police have extended invitation to the presenter of Alhaji and Alhaji show despite having copies of the statement made by Alhaji Inusah Fuseini, the former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central which is the subject of investigation.



Pratt says he is yet to understand why the police will invite the show host when he is not party to the case.



“Sometime this week, we got a letter from the CID asking us to release Sena who is hosting this show to assist in investigations into some statements which were allegedly made by Alhaji Inusah Fuseini who is also on this program.



“ Now I am wondering why this. First of all they went to court to secure an order that made us release copies of statement made by Inusah Fuseini which is the basis of their investigation, Sena Numo made no such statement”, he said.



He questioned the relevance of the show’s host to the investigations, defending that he has nothing new to add to the case aside copies of the statement.



“The police have the actual statement made by Alhaji Inusah Fuseini and yet Sena Num has been invited by the CID to assist in investigations. How is he going to assist in investigation? What material evidence does he have that the police do not. Clearly, this deliberate harassment of the host of Alhaji and Alhaji. Deliberate harassment of a journalist”.



Inusah Fuseini is being investigated by the police for comments he made in the aftermath of the 2020 elections.



“I have said and I have advocated that he declares himself President and forms a parallel government. And if he was minded to take my views, he should declare himself President and set up a parallel government. The impunity of this government which is legendary must stop and that’s how we stop it,’ he said on Accra-based Pan African TV.



