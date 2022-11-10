'Double salary scandal': 'I haven't accused Supreme Court of bias' - Abronye disclaims

General News of Thursday, 10 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Kwame Baffoe Abronye, the New Patriotic Party's Bono Regional Chairman has dismissed as fake, comments he has allegedly made criticizing Supreme Court justices.



The now-discredited statement was in respect of a case he filed before the apex court, which application was dismissed on Wednesday, November 9, 2022.



The application which has come to be known as the ‘MPs Double Salary saga’ was seeking an order to compel some former ministers cum Members of Parliament in the erstwhile John Evans Atta Mills and the John Dramani Mahama administrations to refund monies to the state.



The court, however, ruled that the applicant in his application did not properly invoke the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.



In a Facebook post hours after the ruling, Abronye stayed off commenting on the outcome but addressed the viral message claiming he had slammed the Justices for their ruling.



His disclaimer read in part: "My attention has been drawn to a press release in circulation on various social and traditional media platforms suggesting that I (Kwame Baffoe Abronye) have described our distinguished and respected judges of the Supreme Court of being bias in respect of the Honourable Court's decision in the matter of the double salary scandal.



"I wish to state unequivocally and categorically that, the Press release which has been widely circulated is NOT emanating from me," it added.



He reiterated that he has not "issued any press release so far as the ruling of the Supreme Court is concerned," and also called on "all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard that press release in its entirety and treat it with the contempt it deserves."



He also disclosed that he would petition relevant security agencies to find the perpetrators.



Read Abronye's full disclaimer below:



9th November, 2022



DISCLAIMER!! DISCLAIMER



My attention has been drawn to a press release in circulation on various social and traditional media platforms suggesting that, I (Kwame Baffoe Abronye) has described our distinguished and respected judges of the Supreme Court as being bias in respect of the Honourable Court's decision in the matter of the double salary scandal.



I wish to state unequivocally and categorically that, the Press release which has been widely circulated is NOT emanating from me.



I have not issued any press release so far as the ruling of the Supreme Court is concerned and therefore I wish to call on all well-meaning Ghanaians to disregard that press release in its entirety and treat it with the contempt it deserves.



I will be petitioning the Cyber Crime Unit of the Ghana Police Service to institute immediate investigations and bring these unscrupulous impersonators to book.



Thank you







SARA/PEN