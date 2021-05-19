Dormass '91 Year Group presents mono-desks to alma mater

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 May 2021

Source: GNA

The 1991 Year Group of Dormaa Senior High School (Dormass '91) has presented 100 mono-desks to the Dormaa Senior High School to facilitate effective teaching and learning to enhance quality academic performance.



The presentation was made possible through the efforts and collaboration of about 40 members on a WhatsApp platform, who contributed GhC240.00 each for that cause.



Seven members who represented the group for the ceremony earlier met with the school Management and later interacted with the student body on diverse topics, including proper networking, career choices and women in Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).



Before the presentation on Monday at Dormaa-Ahenkro, Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region, Mr Isaac Owusu, Chairman of the Group’s Project Committee, indicated the idea came out of a meeting of old students in December 2019, where it was announced the school’s desks were inadequate.



"Representatives of various year groups at the meeting were, therefore, tasked to speak to their mates to come to the aid of the school. Some members of the ‘91 Group, both home and abroad thus decided to contribute towards the acquisition of the desks," he said.



Mr Owusu entreated other year groups to emulate the gesture and expressed gratitude to the members, who contributed to that project.



Nana Kwaku Benneh, the Chief Executive Officer of Sieghard Tech Limited, a Ghanaian company in Accra, advised the students to identify their career choices by planning and knowing themselves what personally were their interests and enjoyed doing.



He said doing what they like would ensure professional and personal growth that provided a sense of achievement and fulfilment.



Nana Benneh thus advised them to identify and develop their skills, set their career goals, explore careers and learning areas that match their interest and prioritise education required for their chosen fields of profession.



Reverend Dr Phyllis Bernice Kwarteng Donkor, lecturer, Teacher Education Department of the University of Ghana and a member of the group advised senior high school female students to be interested and more serious in the study of science and mathematics to enable them to choose STEM-related careers.



Mr Isaac O. Appiah, the Assistant Headmaster of the School, thanked the group for their philanthropic and symbolic act and appealed to other old students to emulate their example.



He invited old students to join the school to mark its 75th anniversary (diamond jubilee) celebration next year to fashion out modalities for its progress.