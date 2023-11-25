Dormaahene would have regretted attending Berekumhene's funeral – Historian

General News of Saturday, 25 November 2023

Historian Nana Sarfo Kantanka has stated that it was best that the Paramount chief of Dormaa, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II, did not attend the funeral of the late Paramount Chief of Berekum Traditional Area, Daasebre Dr Amankona Diawuo II.



Speaking in an interview on Neat FM on November 24, 2023, Kantanka argued that Berekum is traditionally considered the land of the Asantehene who is having a feud with the Dormaahene, and his presence could have escalated existing tensions.



"If he had come, he would have regretted it because Berekum is a land for the Asantehene. You can’t come there and show your power, so it is good he didn’t come at all.



“He himself couldn't say what he was referring to that the people of Berekum would need him for. If you’re to do a comparison, where Berekum has progressed to, Dormaa is nowhere close to Berekum, so Berekum will not need him (Dormaahene),” he said.



A Sunyani High Court intervened to prevent potential clashes between two paramount chiefs, issuing an injunction against the participation of Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyemang Badu, in the burial rites of the late Berekumhene.



The court's decision followed legal action initiated by Osabarima Kyere Yeboah Darteh II of the Berekum Traditional Council, who expressed concerns about potential disruptions to peace due to conflicting attendance plans during the burial.



Traditionally, the Asantehene is expected to be the last to attend the burial, given his authority to enstool a new chief in the Berekum Traditional Area, a report by mypublisher24.com said.







