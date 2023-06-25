Dormaahene launches cashless system for the sale of lands

Regional News of Sunday, 25 June 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dormaahene, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Dr. Agyemang Badu II, president of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, has instituted a cashless method for the selling of lands in the area.



Payments for lands in the area, according to the supreme Chief, will be made at the bank, so cash payments have been cancelled.



He went on to say that the fundamental advantage of a cashless system is that a record of all transactions through electronic methods makes corruption or multiple sales of lands practically impossible.



He stated that the plan would also preserve all lands in the area and has so encouraged all chiefs under his jurisdiction to endorse it.



According to the paramount chief, all lands are considered “stool lands,” and it is proper to seek consent from the stool land office before selling or buying land.



He remarked that this is the greatest technique and procedure to avoid a property seizure.



He emphasised that all lands are viewed as “stool lands,” and that all of his sub-chiefs will account to the people of Dormaa and help to deliver more accelerated development and initiatives to the various towns.



“The days of selling lands for cash to chiefs and other traditional leaders are long gone.



"We don’t want to deal with land disputes, which is why I set up this system in which those who want to acquire land pay at the bank. We would be able to render account to our subjects if we did this," he said.