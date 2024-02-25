Dormaahene commends UK government for extending bilateral support to Ghana

Regional News of Sunday, 25 February 2024

Source: GNA

Osagyefo Oseadeyo Agyemang Badu II, the Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Area, has commended the United Kingdom (UK) for continuously extending bilateral support to Ghana for almost 20 years.



He said Ghana immensely recognised UK’s huge contribution of up to 2.8 billion pounds sterling in various forms of assistance in areas such as health, education, poverty alleviation, vulnerable groups and social infrastructure across Africa.



Welcoming Madam Hariett Thompson, the UK’s High Commissioner to Ghana to his palace, Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II said he was not surprised about the level of support and cooperation the UK government had extended to the country because there had been a long-standing relationship existing between the two countries dating back to the pre-independence era.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II who is also the President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs made the statement when Madam Thompson paid a working visit to him at the Abanpredease Palace, Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of Bono Region.



He praised Madam Thompson for her role in ensuring the sustainability of the assistance by the UK government to the country, upon her assumption of duty some three years ago.



“Looking at the challenges facing the country on the road, education and health sectors, I want to praise you but due to protocol, others would shy away from becoming vocal. But you encourage people to speak up against past, present and future governments about matters which affect their lives,” the ‘Dormaahene’ added.



He expressed concern about frequent reports of leakages and wastage of public funds reported by the Auditor-General and the lack of clear action on the part of the government to address that challenge.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II, therefore, appealed to the Government not to consider criticisms as an attack but must embrace them to guide its resolve to deal drastically and decisively with issues confronting the country.



He said the views of other Ghanaian social media activists in the diaspora should be respected and not jettisoned but be seen as natives who had carefully and critically observed what worked abroad and desperately wished particularly, political leaders could do something to change the narrative.



Osagyefo Agyemang Badu II expressed appreciation to Madam Thompson for actively engaging political parties and other major stakeholders ahead of the general election to promote peaceful, free, transparent, and fair elections devoid of violence, acrimony, and intimidation.



He wished British King Prince Charles a speedy recovery from ailment and long life, stating “we pray he stays with us in the next 20 to 30 years so we can continue to enjoy continuous cooperation and partnership to bring development to our nation”.



On her part, Madam Thompson assured that the trade, business, and investments section of the High Commission would explore possibilities of bringing in private investment to boost poultry farming and cashew business in the Dormaa enclave.



The two leaders later had a closed-door discussion.