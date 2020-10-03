General News of Saturday, 3 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Dormaahene backs Mahama demand for presidential debate

Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II

The Paramount Chief of Dormaa Traditional Council, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, has supported the call for the leaders of the two major political parties to debate national issues as Ghana prepares for the December 7 general elections.



The presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, in the recent past extended invitation to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for a presidential debate but the president has declined.



President Akufo-Addo has also turned down other invitations for a presidential debate.



But speaking during a courtesy call on him by Mr Mahama at his palace in Dormaa Ahenkro on Thursday, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, who is also the newly elected President of the Bono Regional House of Chiefs, said it is important that political leaders engage in national debate ahead of the elections to provide electorates with information and, as well, deepen Ghana’s democracy.



“I strongly support this debate between the two presidential candidates to enable Ghanaians know the party with the better track record and therefore decide who to vote for.”



Oseadeeyo Agyemang-Badu II, therefore, urged the parties to reach an agreement on the need for a presidential debate for the benefit of electorates and in the interest of the country’s democracy.



He said it is important for political parties to compare their record of achievements in government to challenge and encourage succeeding governments to do more for the country.





