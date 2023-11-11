Dormaa Presby Nursing School denies sacking 80 students for failing exams

General News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Dr. Charles Agyeman-Prempeh, the principal of Dormaa Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery Training College, has urged the public to disregard reports that 80 students have been sacked for failing academically.



The Presbyterian Nursing and Midwifery Training College in Dormaa, Ahenkroh, was reported to have sacked over 80 students who couldn’t hack it at the health institution.



The said students couldn’t meet the academic standards, thus the decision to let them go, but Dr. Charles Agyeman-Prempeh has said no such decision has been taken at his institution.



He stated that the students in question were rather repeated and couldn’t progress until they met the cumulative requirement of 1.0 grade points.



“The school has rules, and before you come to the school, you are told that before you progress further, you need a cumulative grade point, and in the university, it is 1.0, and if you get below that, it means you can’t progress until you meet that requirement.”



“That is what we have done. We have repeated students who couldn’t meet the requirement, but the school hasn’t sacked anyone for meeting the requirements, so that report should be disregarded,” he said on Rainbow Radio Accra.