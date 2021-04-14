Dormaa East MP donates to 200 youth

Politics of Wednesday, 14 April 2021

Source: Kwabena Adu Koranteng, Contributor

The Member of Parliament for the Dormaa East Constituency, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has supported about 200 youth in his constituency with several vocational development materials to help them commence their apprenticeship.



The items, include one hundred hair dryers, over one hundred sewing Machines, several carpentry tools, masonry tools, laptops for students, deep freezers for selected shop owners among others.



Presenting the items, Paul Twum Barimah said youth development is very key in his development agenda for the constituency. He promised to do more to resource the youth in his constituency to be good and independent entrepreneurs to secure their livelihoods.



He noted that he is determined to creating the enabling environment for the youth and the unemployed to generate employment.



“This is the second batch of items being donated and I am determined to provide more for you. I am hopeful that the items will be put to good use and well protected to enable you generate some income for yourselves”.



Honourable Twum Barimah said increasing investment in young people is the key to development. This, he said include promoting quality vocational education that prepares them for future.



He said that empowerment of the youth with education and skills training is key to the economic development of Africa.



“There is now a firm recognition in the NPP government that the development of entrepreneurial challenge is key to the process of economic development and to addressing the challenge of unemployment especially among the youth.



The empowerment of this young population with access to education and skills training and the creation of the enabling environment for their businesses to survive and thrive constitutes very powerful tools for economic development in Africa and the world.