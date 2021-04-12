Dormaa Central Municipality expect to vaccinate over 80,000 people

Regional News of Monday, 12 April 2021

Source: GNA

Mr Kwame Owusu Amponsah Daniel, the Dormaa Central Municipal Disease Control Officer, Monday said that the Directorate expects to vaccinate over 80, 000 people in the Municipality against Covid 19 infections by the end of the year.



Reacting to concerns about why vaccination centres were not set up at the other five sub-Municipalities for the exercise, his response was, "It's only two cases which were recorded outside Dormaa-Ahenkro at the Danyame and Amasu sub-Municipalities. We created more vaccination teams but there were limited numbers of the Covid doses received".



He explained that, unlike the first phase, much of the vaccination exercise in the second phase were been centred or focused in Dormaa Ahenkro township, the Municipal Capital because the majority of the Covid cases (close to 80) were recorded in Dormaa Ahenkro township, where he described as an epicentre for the transmission of the disease.



Mr Owusu Amponsah Daniel was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Dormaa Ahenkro at the roll-out of the second phase of the Covid 19 vaccination exercise in the Municipality.



He emphasised that the concentration of the exercise in the area was also buttressed by the fact that "numbers on the Covid doses supplied from national was not encouraging".



"It is not out of place to turn the focus on the Dormaa Ahenkro township where a lot of Covid cases have been recorded," he added.



The Disease Control Officer noted that 260 Covid doses were supplied to the Directorate from national for the vaccination exercise in the area for the second phase, adding the Directorate had received 30 more doses from their counterparts in Nkrakwanta in the Dormaa West District last Friday as surplus that were left after the exercise there.



He said although the second phase targeted security officers, the families of Ghana Health Service workers and members of the judicial service in the Municipality, they were opening their arms to allow members of the public wishing to get a jab to earnestly do so.



"Looking at the numbers majority of the security officers including the Police, army, immigration have already been inoculated, so we are allowing members of the public to participate," he added.