Dormaa-Ahenkro NPP supporters celebrate Akufo-Addo, MP’s re-election

The principal streets of Dormaa-Ahenkro in the Dormaa Central Municipality of the Bono Region came to a standstill on Wednesday evening as supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) celebrated the Party’s Election 2020 victory.



They jam-packed the streets in their numbers, shortly after the EC had announced the results, over the re-election of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Mr. Kwaku Agyemang-Manu as the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa Central.



Some supporters on motorbikes, party-branded pick-up vehicles and tricycles as well as other private vehicles hoisting flags of NPP rode through the streets, tooted horns and blasted party campaign songs from giant loud speakers.



The lane leading to Colours Pub, Palace Pub and Flavours Unit, very popular drinking joints at Dormaa-Ahenkro was choked with supporters who danced to the tune of the NPP campaign songs.



At the Presbyterian Sakasaka Park teeming supporters of the Party, old and young alike, a large majority of whom wore white Party t-shirts danced to a brass band music and the celebrations peaked deep into the night.



The jubilation started from the residence of Mr. Agyemang-Manu where over hundreds of supporters had massed up awaiting the final declaration of the presidential election result.



Mr. Agyemang-Manu was paraded through the principal streets of Dormaa-Ahenkro in an open-top vehicle in the company of some Party executives and family members.



The large number of supporters who followed him created heavy traffic congestion and the situation made it extremely difficult for motorists.

As the jubilation went on, Mr. Agyemang-Manu, also the Minister of Health, intermittently responded to supporters who chanted slogans such as 'Kwaku oyansafoo', meaning in ‘Akan’ language “the wise man”, honourable 'Kwaku anotiiwa', meaning the eloquent one and ‘Adepa aba fie' which literally means “something valuable has come home”.



Later in an address at his residence, Mr. Agyemang-Manu thanked the supporters for their massive support that eventually culminated in his re-election and that of President Akufo-Addo.



He urged them to allow the victory chalked to encourage them to take steps strategically to consolidate and sustain the gains made in making the Dormaa Central permanently the stronghold of the NPP.





