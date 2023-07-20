Donyina residents lament lack of development, discipline and accountability due to absence of queen mother

Regional News of Thursday, 20 July 2023

Correspondence from the Ashanti Region



Some residents and royal members of Donyina, a suburb of the Ejisu municipality of the Ashanti Region have called for the need to get a new queen mother to replace the late queen mother, Nana Akosua Gyamfua Boahemaa who died over 20 years ago.



According to them, getting a new queen mother will ensure discipline, development and peace in the area. They also said, there is no accountability in the area.



Some of these worried residents and royal members who spoke to the media said the absence of a queen mother has brought indiscipline, lack of development and disunity amongst some people within the area. They said most young ladies go astray and get impregnated anyhow due to the absence of a queen mother.



By this, they said the presence of a queen mother that would have ensured and produced guidelines for young girls who have reached their puberty stage to remain clean is lacking in the community.



Some of these residents who lamented over the lack of development, unity and discipline said that a queen mother's presence would have ensured sanity in the community.



Appealing to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II to give them a new queen mother, the worried residents blamed some town elders, including the Donyina Chief, for causing a delay in the installation of a new queen mother.



Meanwhile, the executive director for Corruption Combat International, Nana Kwadwo Amoah Ampem Okogyeabour, who is also the great-grandson of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, pleaded with Otumfuo to immediately install a new queen mother in the community to ensure peace.



"I'm pleading with Otumfuo to immediately call to settle any case that is causing the delay in restoring a queen mother before the disgruntled community youth turns things bloody. I'm, therefore, pleading with him to do something as soon as possible so that the youth and the entire community will enjoy smooth development and peace in the area," he said.







The investigator further alleged that his underground checks had revealed that the Donyina chief is the cause of the challenge the community is facing.



He alleged that the chief had surrounded himself with strangers who in turn

mismanage things including sales of land by strangers without rendering accounts to the community.



"How does a chief bring an Asene person who is not a native of Donyina and a relative of Nana Dankwa Brefour Bretuo to be the Donyina family head?" he quizzed.







He further accused the Donyina chief of being a hindrance in installing a new queen mother, which he described as unfortunate.



"The Abusuapanin has already nominated someone to replace the late queen mother but the chief who is even a stranger is against it. This further called for the invocation of Otumfuo's oath on the chief. We are, therefore, pleading with His Royal Majesty Otumfuo to relieve the oath so that a new queen can be installed to ensure discipline," he further added.



