Regional News of Monday, 30 November 2020

Source: GNA

Donyina Police Station inaugurated

COP Kwasi Mensah Duku

The Ashanti Regional Police Command is soliciting the assistance of the citizenry to mitigate the incidence of crime.



Commissioner of Police (COP), Kwasi Mensah Duku, the Regional Police Commander, said the greater percentage of information leading to successful and effective operations by the security personnel had been provided by the public.



“In most cases, the public had been instrumental in divulging vital leads and intelligence reports to the police, for the detection and combat of crime in the society,” he remarked.



COP Mensah Duku, who was inaugurating the Donyina Police Station near the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region, appealed to the people not to relent in liaising with the police for sanity to prevail in the country.



Ensuring the security of any society, according to the Police Commander, was a shared responsibility, therefore, the society must not shield criminals, but always be ready to expose them.



Construction of the Police Station was sponsored by the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Donyma Steel Complex, Mr. Peter Atta Bimpeh, with support from the chiefs and people of Donyina, which hitherto, had no such facility for effective community policing.



Additionally, the CEO also donated a 4x4 pick-up vehicle and two motorbikes to the newly-inaugurated Police Station, to enhance the mobility of the personnel in their work.



COP Mensah Duku called on Ghanaian communities to complement the efforts of the government in the provision of the needed infrastructure to the police to facilitate their work.



He cautioned the public to always be law-abiding to engender discipline in the country.



Mr. Simon Osei-Mensah, the Regional Minister, lauded the CEO for his patriotism and commitment to the good cause of the Donyina community.



He tasked the police personnel to demonstrate a high sense of professionalism in the discharge of their duties, saying they were expected to enforce the law without any fear or favour.



The Regional Minister reiterated the need for the community to assist the police in maintaining law and order.





