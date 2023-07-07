Donkeys under threat over high demand for skin and meat

Regional News of Friday, 7 July 2023

Source: classfmonline.com

Donkey skin and meat have gained popularity in the Upper East and North-East Regions of Ghana due to their perceived medicinal and culinary benefits in other countries, particularly in traditional Chinese medicine.



The rising demand for these products has led to increased hunting and illegal trading, posing a risk to the donkey population and potentially pushing the species toward extinction in these regions.



During a stakeholder engagement held in Bolgatanga on July 6th, 2023, Dr. Roger Kanton, the chairman of Ghana Poultry Network (GAPNET) and Donyaepa, spoke to the media about the urgent need to combat the hunting and trading of donkeys.



Dr. Kanton emphasised that if this practice is not stopped, it could significantly reduce the donkey population in the coming years.



Highlighting the ecological consequences, Dr. Kanton explained that donkeys play a crucial role in rural communities as working animals, assisting with transportation, farming, and other essential tasks. Their absence can disrupt local economies and agricultural practices, ultimately impacting the livelihoods of farmers and communities dependent on them.



Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Dr. Kanton appealed to the government and other relevant organizations to reinforce the 2016 law that bans the killing of donkeys.



He emphasised the need for stricter law enforcement to combat illegal hunting and trading. Dr. Kanton urged parliament to pass the law, stating that by working together, the survival of donkeys can be ensured, maintaining the delicate balance of ecosystems.



The stakeholder engagement was organized by the Ghana Poultry Network (GAPNET) and Donyaepa, with funding support from BROOKE, an international charity dedicated to protecting and improving the lives of horses, donkeys, and mules.