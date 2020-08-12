General News of Wednesday, 12 August 2020

Donald Trump will win US elections if he doesn’t accept homosexuality – Owusu Bempah predicts

Leader of the Glorious Word and Power Ministry, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah

On November 7, 2020, a month before Ghana’s eighth election under the fourth republic, the United States of America will go to the polls.



Sitting president Donald Trump who is standing on the ticket of the Republican Party will slug it out with Joe Biden of the Democrat for the position widely regarded as the most powerful on earth.



Donald Trump has maintained vice president Mike Pence as running mate while Joe Biden has opted for Kamala Harris, a California senator of Indian and Jamaican origin as his partner.



Majority of polls conducted ahead of the elections have predicted victory for Biden with Trump’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement said to be the cause of his impending downfall.



However, in Ghana, a prophet famed for predicting the outcome of elections has identified Donald Trump as the winner of the November 7 elections.



Isaac Owusu Bempah, the Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministries International says that Trump is a man anointed by God to lead the people of the US.



Owusu Bempah counsels that if Trump does not turn his heart away from God, victory will be his portion in the elections.



He added that he will engage Archbishop Duncan-Williams who is believed to have close ties with the US President on some revelations which have been made to him by God.



“Donald Trump will win the elections. God saw something in his heart before he made him president so if he doesn’t turn his heart away from God, Trump will win the elections. If he behaves like Saul, then it will be difficult for him. God made him president and physically and spiritually he’s still on that seat”.



“Pastors and people around him should make sure he doesn’t get a change of heart because at some point he nearly gave in to pressure to accept gayism. If continues walking in the path of God, the elections will be his. Trump is supposed to spend eight years on the throne. God gave Trump to America and the world. I have made up mind to speak to Archbishop Duncan-Williams to advise Trump not to divert his heart”, he said.





