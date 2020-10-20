Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: 3 News

Don’t waste your time going to court - Hassan Ayariga to failed presidential aspirants

APC flagbearer, Hassan Ayariga

Presidential Candidate of the All Peoples Congress (APC) ahead of the 2020 elections Hassan Ayariga has said there will be no need for the disqualified presidential aspirants to sue the Electoral Commission (EC) over their disqualification.



He described such a move as a waste of time and resources.



The EC has disqualified five flagbearers from contesting this year’s presidential elections.



The five are Kwesi Addai Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Kofi Game, Kwesi Busumbru and Nana Agyenim Boateng.



The Chair of the EC, Jean Mensa said in a media briefing on Monday October 19 that there were issues with the forms of the disqualified persons.



She further noted that the Commission will report those that centre on criminality to the Ghana Police Service for further investigations.



One of the disqualified aspirants, Mr Game had said that he was given the opportunity to correct the errors on his forms. Therefore, he will go to court on the matter.



But speaking in an interview with Berla Mundi on the Elections 360 programme on TV3 Tuesday October 20, Mr Ayariga who suffered same ordeal in the 2026 elections said he shares in the sorrow of the disqualified aspirants.



However, he said “going to court is a waste of time.”

