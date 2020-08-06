General News of Thursday, 6 August 2020

Don’t wash your dirty linen outside – Political analyst rebukes Prof. Ahwoi

A political science lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Dr. Akwasi Amakye-Boateng, has lambasted Professor Kwamena Ahwoi after his book on former President Rawlings unruffled feathers in the opposition NDC.



Speaking Thursday, August 6, 2020 on Angel FM’s morning show, ‘Anopa Bofo’, Dr. Amakye-Boateng said the words of Prof. Ahwoi in the book “WORKING WITH RAWLINGS” as well as its launching was ill-timed.



He noted that what the former Local Government Minister did was akin to washing the party’s dirty linen in public.



He stressed on the fact that Prof. Ahwoi was not fair to the former President, Jerry John Rawlings by making atrocious allegations in his book.



“You don’t bite the hand that provided a platform for the role you played in Ghanaian Politics”, he said.



He further noted, “bringing it to the family level, we sometimes have issues with our parents one way or the other but we do not bring forth those acts out in the open.”



In his opinion, instead of trumpeting out such words, you build and support the human development by emphasing the positives about one another, things that will bind and strengthen one another and how to grow and build on it.



However, he observed that the book “WORKING WITH RAWLINGS” can not necessarily create problem for the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

