'Don't wait until you need our votes' - Residents of Afram Plains call for urgent action on 'death trap' roads

General News of Wednesday, 26 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some frustrated residents of Afram Plains have called on the appropriate authorities to urgently respond to their passionate calls for the continuous challenges they face on their roads to be addressed.



This follows a recent situation in which one of the major roads linking communities in the area was cut into two by water as a result of a heavy rainfall.



Some of the residents, speaking with documentary producer and youtuber, Edem Srem, explained that this is a situation that has persisted for years.



“My name is Emmanuel Ntiamoah. I am a taxi driver from Maame Krobo. Some rains fell yesterday and our road has been split into two. Cars are unable to go or return and as you can see, I have passengers in my car but I have to drop them off here so they continue their two-miles journey on foot. It is very bad,” he said.



Another resident, a woman who usually commutes that road, she said that countless concerns have been raised about the dangers on the road but no response has been given them.



She also painted a more worrying picture of the nature of devastation on the roads, including how there are even broken bridges along the stretch.



“I always ply this route to Accra but the challenges on the road are very bad. This is one of the least. When you go further, you’ll see broken bridges and all that, and some parts, the road has been divided into two, which has been a problem for us for some years now.



“And we are trying our best to talk to the leaders about this but till date, nothing has been done, and it’s getting worse and worse,” the resident, Mabel, lamented.







Another woman – one of those who got off the taxi that was unable to cross the little river in the middle of the road, told Edem Srem that she is worried most about how difficult it is for people to access healthcare at Donkorkrom, while using these roads.



She also raised concerns about the activities of armed robbers who operate around the vicinity, calling on politicians to come to their aid now, and not only when they are in search of their votes.



“Everyone calls me Ee Kiki Me. The water has cut through the road and so all of us in the car have had to alight. It amazes me that we have a president, a DCE and other authorities in Ghana and they all use this road but why is it that there is a problem on this road but are not able to solve.



“Meanwhile, when it is time for elections, they are able to take monies from their own pockets to use in convincing us to vote for them. What then is stopping them from using that money to solve this problem.



“Secondly, what hurts more is that should anybody die from this, that is when they will bring out money to say they are helping the bereaved family. Should anybody fall sick now and wants to get to Donkorkrom, it may just be too late. So, if people die, would come and vote for someone to declare that he won the presidency? Already, armed robbers disturb us a lot on these roads,” she also lamented.



Watch the residents address their concerns in the video below:







AE/OGB