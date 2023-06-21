Don't vote for a person who's not qualified and has nothing to offer - Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah

General News of Wednesday, 21 June 2023

The founder and leader of the Royal House International, Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah has called on voters to exercise discernment and prioritise the qualifications of candidates when casting votes.



Speaking on Accra-based Joy News, the reverend emphasised the need to vote beyond tribal and political affiliations.



He urged voters not to support candidates who lack the necessary qualifications or have nothing to offer to the nation.



“And as for you the electorate, please let it not be as usual politics. Don’t vote for a person who has nothing to offer. Don’t vote for a person who is not qualified.



"Don’t vote for a person you think and know cannot perform but simply because he comes from your tribe or simply because belongs to your political party, you want to just vote blindly,” he said.



Rev. Sam Korankye Ankrah also implored Christians to seek divine guidance before making their electoral decisions.



“I am talking to all Christians before you vote this year, go on your knees, seek the face of the lord. Ask for direction and ask him who will take this nation to the next level.



“Those are the people you have to have to vote for and consider,” he noted.



The man of God also pledged he that himself and the other fathers in the faith will continue to uphold the nation in prayer to ensure peace.



“As for me and my other fathers particularly those of us belonging to the Apostolic fellowship fathers’ group, we promise that we shall hold this nation in prayer in tranquillity and peace and we make a promise that we will always be there for you,” he stressed.











