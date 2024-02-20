Don’t vote for a covetous candidate - NPP delegates admonished

Politics of Tuesday, 20 February 2024

Source: GNA

The Tufuhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, Nana Osei Bonsu III, has reiterated calls on NPP delegates in Agona West to prioritise the development of the area over monetary considerations.



He stated that it was significant to vote for a high-minded candidate to lead the party than allow monetary inducements to compel them to choose someone who would not bring unity and economic wellbeing to the people.



The Tufuhene made the call when Yawson Otoo, one of the Aspiring NPP Parliamentary Candidates for Agona West paid a courtesy call on Okofo Katakyi Nyakoh Eku X, Omanhene of Agona Nyakrom Traditional Area, and his chiefs to seek their blessings and prayers.



Similar courtesies have been paid on chiefs and heads of family at Agona Abodom, Lower and Upper Bobikuma, Agona Nkum, and Agona Kwamang to ask for their prayers and blessings to help him emerge victorious in the upcoming primary.



Yawson Otoo, who is contesting Ben Yamoah, Christ Arthur, Cynthia Mamle Morrison, the incumbent, and Joseph Afankwa who was disqualified but had protested with a court injunction.



The Agona West NPP Parliamentary primary could not come on January 27, 2024, due to a Cape Coast High Court injunction filed by Afankwa who was disqualified from contesting.



Nana Osei Bonsu said it was regrettable to hear that huge amounts of money had been paid as transport to delegates during primaries to elect candidates who may not be able to deliver to bring the needful development to the people.



The Tufuhene said the chiefs have no power to direct them to choose one candidate, but it was incumbent on them to select a credible and development- oriented Parliamentary candidate to lead the party.



He touted the numerous assistants 12 years back, by Yawson Otoo such as the donation of roofing sheets and hundreds of bags of cement and other supports in aid of development projects to Agona Nyakrom and other big towns including Agona Swedru.



Nana Osei Bonsu cited Effutu constituency as a good example where the people had witnessed massive transformation in infrastructural development by their MP, Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin.



He said the chiefs in Agona West wanted to experience similar development in the areas of education, tourism, health, roads, and others to inure to the benefits of the people.



Nana Osei Bonsu admitted that no chief or personality could force delegates to vote for one aspirant, but it would be prudent for Agona West Constituency to emulate the good example of Effutu constituency for it to also become one of the best in the central region.



He said the Aspirant had paid for a parcel of land to be used for the construction of new police station and Astroturf at Agona Nyakrom to help promote work of police personnel and development of sports.



Nana Osei Bonsu therefore made a passionate appeal to the delegates to give the nod to Yawson Otoo when it was time so he could lead the constituency to become one of the best places in the country.



Yawson Otoo on his part, thanked the chiefs for the cooperation, prayers and support that had inspired him, and hoped that he would win the primary when the date was fixed for the election.



He prayed that the court on March 8, 2024, gave verdict that would pave the way for the conduct of the primary and called on delegates and entire supporters to remain calm.



Yawson Otoo said he was born and bred at Agona Nyakrom and had his secondary education in same place and he will never disappoint the chiefs and supporters when given the nod.



Prince Koranteng, former Constituency Secretary of Agona West and campaign Manager of Yawson Otoo urged the delegates to vote for Yawson Otoo because he was the only aspirant who could lead the party to the promise land.



He said the Agona West constituency needed a change in leadership of the party with new credible, marketable and visionary leader to help retain the seat.



The former Constituency Secretary hinted that the party was not prepared to give out the parliamentary seat to opposition NDC and expressed optimism that the party was poised to win the December 7, 2024, elections.