Don't vote for Mahama - Bawumia urges Ghanaians

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has criticized former President John Dramani Mahama, asserting that Mahama lacks an understanding of the 24-hour economy policy he is proposing, hence the need for Ghanaians not to vote for him.



In a statement, Dr. Bawumia urged Ghanaians to overlook Mahama's proposals, suggesting that Mahama has nothing new to offer.



He encouraged voters to support the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and expressed doubt about Mahama's grasp of his own policy.



“John Mahama says he has a new idea. What is the idea? He says he wants a 24-hour economy. He doesn’t even understand that policy. Today in Ghana, our hospitals work 24 hours, our electricity company works 24 hours, our water company works 24 hours, our fuel stations work 24 hours, and many chop bars work 24 hours. Today because of digitalisation, you can transfer money 24 hours, you can receive money 24 hours… So he doesn’t understand his own policy. It doesn’t make sense," remarked Dr. Bawumia.



He continued, "So I want you to vote for me in 2024 because I will bring a new vision; I will bring a new policy. Mahama is the past, and Dr. Bawumia is the future. If John Mahama was there, we would say we have a dumsor economy; you can’t have a 24-hour economy in dumsor. So, you want to vote for Dr. Bawumia in 2024, we will take the country to new heights.”



