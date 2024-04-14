Don’t venture into politics if you can’t be a servant - Ricketts-Hagan

Politics of Sunday, 14 April 2024

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Cape Coast South Constituency, George Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan, has urged politicians and parliamentarians to recognize that they are servants of the people in their respective constituencies, emphasizing the need for them to fulfill the needs of their constituents.



"Some of us entered politics to serve and not to enrich ourselves because politics is about serving the people. If you're not willing to be a servant in politics, you have no place in it," he stated.



"We don't engage in politics to enrich ourselves, so for me, as long as I remain in politics, it's a life of service to the people," he stressed.



Mr. Kwaku Ricketts-Hagan made these remarks during the commissioning of a community clinic with essential medical equipment to provide quality healthcare to the residents of Ekon, a fishing community in the constituency.



"Despite the challenges of being in the opposition, I'm here solely as your servant in Parliament, and together, we will work towards building a better constituency for all constituents," the lawmaker disclosed.



The Ekon Clinic received renovations, including the addition of a maternity ward and laboratory, to enhance healthcare services for residents.



In response, the Director of the Cape Coast Metro Health Directorate, Samuel Kwabena Ofosu, expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MP and all those who supported the initiative. He also appealed for further assistance to ensure that the Ekon Health Centre can provide comprehensive healthcare services without any difficulties.



The Chief of Ekon, Nana Kwame Adu Ababio II, commended the MP for his dedication to supporting the people and expressed excitement about the refurbishment of the Ekon clinic.