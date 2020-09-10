General News of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Don’t use my office for your personal gains – National Chief Imam warns

National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Usman Nuhu Sharubutu has chided those who drag his name and office into disrepute because of their personal gains.



Addressing the media on 10 September 2020, he lamented on the rate at which he has been dragged into matters without his knowledge.



"My office was not set up to defraud people or use for any dubious acts. It was built on the principle for Islam and service to humanity. I don’t want any dirt attached to my name so please desist from such,” he noted.



The Chief Imam invited the media to clarify issues surrounding claims that he owns a certain piece of land. The said piece of land is the bone of contention in a land dispute.



According to claims, Sheikh Sharubutu intends to build a mosque and a school on the said piece of land at Ablekuma in Accra.



But the centenarian stated: “I know nothing about that piece of land. It is not mine.”



He also cautioned the media against hastily disseminating information about him or his office, adding that they should seek clarification from him personally or his Advisory Board to ascertain the veracity before spreading.



“If you hear anything regarding my office, don't be quick to disseminate the news. Come to me [or my Advisory Board] and seek clarification to verify the truth,” he said.

