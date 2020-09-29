Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Don’t trust Akufo-Addo’s 'sakawa' sod-cutting projects - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama is NDC flagbearer for the 2020 polls

Former President John Dramani Mahama, flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has advised the people of Tain in the Bono Region not to be carried away by the sod-cutting agenda of the NPP ahead of the December elections.



According to him, the sod cutting projects by President Akufo Addo “are all sakawa and would not see daylght”



According to John Dramani Mahama, there is no money earmarked for those projects in the budget but “the NPP is cutting sods only to deceive the people of Ghana”.



President Mahatma who is currently on a campaign tour of the region assured the people of the area that his next government will complete all projects abandoned by the current government which include, Berekum- Seikwa/Nsawkaw roads, abandoned projects at Seikwa Nursing training college and projects at the Nkoraman SHS.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.