Source: Class FM

Don't tease NDC supporters as you celebrate – NPP National Treasurer tells supporters

National Treasurer of the NPP, Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah

The National Treasurer of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Abankwah-Yeboah, has advised supporters of the party against teasing their opponents in the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), who lost the 2020 polls but rather console them.



Out of the 13,119,460 total valid votes cast, President Nana Akufo-Addo of the NPP polled 6,730,587 votes representing 51.302 percent.



His closest contender, former President John Mahama of the NDC, polled 6,213,182 representing 47.359 percent.



The two parties virtually split the 275 parliamentary seats between them.



Supporters of the NPP have been celebrating across the country following the declaration of the results.



In Mr Abankwah-Yeboah’s view, “victory brings joy but there must be a limit to the extent that you can celebrate”.



“You don’t have to make fun of supporters of the NDC because we are all Ghanaians”, he urged his party members when he spoke to the media at the party’s headquarters at Asylum Down, Accra.



He said: “The election was just a competition, which only one side was meant to win”, and, so, “We appeal to supporters of the NPP to rather console our opponents whose expectations weren’t met in the 2020 polls so that they can see that Ghana belongs to all of us”.









