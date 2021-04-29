Don’t take feminism to your marital homes – Ursula urges women

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Gender activist and Minister for Communications and Digitalization Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has appealed to feminists not to extend their hardline activism on feminism to their marital homes.



“You need to compartmentalize your life. You can’t be driving in 5th gear all the time and trying to change the world. You need to step back and think that there are different roles you play in life and you should play all of them equally well so you need to have balance in your life, You can’t take you women’s right and activism into your home when you need to be a woman, your man’s woman,” she told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat Wednesday.



She stressed: “He didn’t marry a profession, he married a woman he wants to hang out with so you need to balance that and meet those needs as well. It also helps you in your own life because without that you tip unto the being the unnatural person”.



On LGBT, the lawmaker has advised the LGBT Community in Ghana to keep their sexuality private as Ghanaians cannot be compelled to accept the practice.



“Adults can do whatever they like in the privacy of their homes but should not force their sexual preferences down anyone’s throat. Just keep your sexuality private.



The lawmaker said young people especially in secondary schools explore many things in trying to explore their sexuality.



“You’re exploring your sexuality, so you do all kinds of silly things growing up. Thank God there were no social media when we were growing up to leave a permanent record of some of the crazy things we did”.



She however noted she will continue to advocate for the rights of the LGBT Community.



“I will continue to fight for their rights to education, job, healthcare, and others”.