Don't take Polyfort Suspension from Nigeria - FDA warns Ghanaians

The Food and Drug Authority (FDA) has cautioned the general public about the recall of batches of Ployfort Suspension from Nigeria.



The recall of the drug, according to a Daily Guide Newspaper report on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, is a result of negative reactions being recorded from a series of ongoing stability tests by the authority.



The Suspension is used for the treatment of heartburn, indigestion, and hyperacidity and is manufactured in Nigeria by Swiss Pharma Limited.



A statement by the FDA and reported by the newspaper warned the public to be cautious of the drugs they consume.



“The FDA’s surveillance team is actively monitoring the country’s ports of entry and markets to ensure that such unregistered products are not available in the country," parts of the statement read.



The authority added that anyone who encounters the product on Ghana's market should report it to any of the FDA's offices across the country since the FDA Ghana has not registered the product.



“Kindly check the registered status of regulated products from the FDA website http://fdaghana.gov.gh or through the ProPer platform http://bit.ly/ProPerFDA before making a purchase,” it added.



