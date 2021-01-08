Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Don’t sweep despicable scenes in Parliament under the carpet - Okudzeto Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP, North Tongu

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, has charged the leadership of Parliament House not to sweep any of the scenes that happened prior to the inauguration of the 8th Parliament under the carpet.



According to him, those who assaulted Ghana’s democracy with the invasion of armed military men into the chamber of Parliament must pay the price thereof.



Some armed military personnel were sent to the Floor of the chamber of the house in an attempt to restore calm and order when the MPs decided to disrupt the election of the Speaker of Parliament because the clerk was not acquiescing to the ‘secret ballot’ requirement of the constitution and the Standing Orders of Parliament.



Some NPP MPs, however, decided to show their ballot to their colleagues, an action some of the NDC MPs believe does not speak well of the ongoing process.



Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka and John Abdulai Jinapor were seen rushing to where the voting booths and ballot box were located and began removing them from its place.



The Marshall of Parliament, who is in charge of security, was able to lift the ballot box to safety. However, Jinapor, the Yapei-Kusawgu MP-elect kicked the paper-box voting booth, made of cardboard, thereby disassembling it.



Commenting on this, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa wrote on his Social Media handles that, “There must be soul searching and far-reaching consequences for the despicable scenes in Parliament over the last few hours. Nothing must be swept under the red carpet of the hallowed chamber when that time comes. Those who viciously assault our democracy must know there’s a heavy price to pay.”



The NDC MP described the election of their nominee Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the Speaker for the 8th Parliament as “the epic victory”.



Bagbin’s election as the Speaker of Parliament, makes him the first Speaker of Parliament coming from the opposition during the tenure of another party.



Okudzeto Ablakwa said, this “must be well and truly celebrated for the great prospect it holds for our democracy and parliamentary oversight.”



“Coupled with the equal numerical strength of the two leading parties (at least for now), it can be expected that the era where the executive railroads and makes the legislature its appendage will be a relic of the past,” he wrote.



“As I greatly commend my resilient NDC colleagues and our quietly courageous allies in the NPP who all fought hard to make this historic moment possible, let us remember it is not about our personal egos - it is all about the supreme national interest. The celebrations must now give way for the actual work to begin,” his post read further.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa added that Parliament has been ushered into a golden dawn to rebuild Ghana’s democracy, fight corruption head-on, confront executive impunity, reconstruct an independent and respected legislature and put the real needs of the people first.



“We must be unyielding, uncompromising and dogged in the pursuit of higher principles and the national interest.



“Consensus building must not be a new euphemism for cutting deals and looking the other way when injustice is perpetrated against the Ghanaian people. We are all being watched keenly by many and shall not be spared nor forgiven,” he stressed.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.