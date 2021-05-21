Don’t stampede second vaccination exercise – Nsia Asare to Ghanaians

General News of Friday, 21 May 2021

Source: 3news.com

Presidential Advisor on Health, Dr Anthony Nsia Asare, has asked Ghanaians not to rush to the centres where the second vaccination exercises is ongoing.



He said the health workers in charge of the vaccination exercise will be at post throughout the week hence, no need to be in haste to get vaccinated.



He said these while speaking in an interview with Dzifa Bampoh on the First Take programme on 3FM Thursday, May 20.



The second vaccination exercise in Ghana started Wednesday, May 19.



Dr Nsia Asare said “So far so good. We have been hearing some few delays here and there, it is normal especially when people rushed for the first two days.



“I think because we are using the data system some people go there and their names are not on the list and they have to search for it. That is causing some few delays and problems but it is being sorted out and I believe today will be better than what happened yesterday.



“All what I will tell people is that anybody who was vaccinated between the 1st and the 9th or March will be included in this vaccination so people should not rush.



“The vaccination will be done every day of the week including Saturdays and Sundays. By Wednesday next week we will know the number of people who have been vaccinated.



“There is no need for everybody to go there the first day and the second day and rush and go an sit down for hours.



“If you go there and there are a lot of people there I will entreat you to go back and try the next day or a day after when the numbers have gone down.”



