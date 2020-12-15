Politics of Tuesday, 15 December 2020

Don't spare Mahama if he makes any treasonable comment - Wontumi charges security agencies

Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako popularly called Chairman Wontumi has told the security agencies to take swift actions against persons who incite violence in this period.



According to him, not even the flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress should be spared if he makes comments which undermine the country’s stability.



“I don’t believe John Mahama should even be spared if he makes any treasonable comment. The security agencies must be alert and move in quickly to avert some few people from taking advantage of the situation to create war,” Chairman Wontumi said during a media interaction on his radio station.



Chairman Wontumi was speaking on the back of recent attempts by the National Peace Council to engage the leadership of NDC over their rejection of the official outcome of the presidential and parliamentary results.



He wondered why the NDC led by former President John Dramani Mahama will reject the outcome of the polls when several media outlets projected a win for the incumbent president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“How come we have all other media houses and observers reporting that you have lost an election and only you want to create an atmosphere that you were cheated. This is never true,” he argued.



Adding that; “If you were cheated countries like the United States of America, UK…who believe in democracy would not call President Akufo-Addo to congratulate him. We have peace in Ghana and John Mahama has been beaten by over 500,000 votes. He didn’t come close to defeating President Akufo-Addo. He must realize that he isn’t bigger than Ghana.”



The NDC has on several occasions called its supporters to demonstrate peacefully against the results of the December 7 elections as announced by the chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC).



But this move has been heavily castigated by several Ghanaians and other organization.





