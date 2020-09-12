General News of Saturday, 12 September 2020

Source: Daily Mail

Don’t sign your heritage to politicians – Asantehene admonishes chiefs

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The chieftaincy institution risks losing its relevance should traditional leaders renege on their duties as agents of peace and development for political gains.



The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has therefore passionately stressed the need for traditional leaders not to allow the activities of politicians to divide their front.



Speaking at the commissioning of the National House of Chiefs building, he said posterity will judge the chiefs if they do not reinvent themselves.



“You’re the fathers, but ask yourself why you’ve not been recognized as such? It is because of our own doing,” he noted.



“We troop to politicians begging them for certain things so we’re divided in the front. We have to be united and know the essence of chieftaincy.



“Let them come to you for advice, let them come to you for direction… if we don’t do that you sign your heritage to the politicians. Chieftaincy has something to do for Ghana and if we don’t, the relevance of it will be questioned by the youth who don’t appreciate yesterday but today,” he added.



Built in 1949 by Otumfuo Sir Osei Agyemang II, the National House of Chief’s edifice was rendered dysfunctional for some time now due to lack of maintenance. The building was renovated at the cost of ¢3.5 million, which has been reimbursed by the government.



President of the House, Togbe Afede XIV, is optimistic the office will help digitize all documents to guide their work. He said the building will pave way for their plan to review the modernization of customary laws and practices that inhibit peace and development.



The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, urged a quick resolution of land and chieftaincy disputes to enhance the development of the country.

