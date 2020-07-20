Regional News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Don’t shelve four new interchanges for Kumasi – KuYA tells Amoako Atta

Members of Kumasi Youth Association (KuYA) want the Roads and Highways Minister, Kwesi Amoako Atta, to immediately fulfill his promise to construct some four interchanges in the region.



The group fears the government may shelve that promise with less some five months to head to the polls.



“We won’t sit down but rather demand them to start those projects now,” Spokesperson for KuYA, Kwabena Frempong told host Bonohene Baffuor Awuah on Anopa kasapa on Kasapa 102.5 FM.



The Minister of Roads and Highways, Kwesi Amoako Atta, in May, said the government is set to build four new standard interchanges in Kumasi to drastically reduce vehicular traffic in the Ashanti regional capital.



The Suame Roundabout, Anloga junction (Oforikrom), Bekwai roundabout and airport roundabout were all earmarked for construction, he told Journalists at a Media Briefing in Kumasi ahead of the Ministry of Roads and Highways tour of the Ashanti Region, months ago.



He’d disclosed that the technical team from the ministry was almost done with a primary feasibility study into the project.



But the Kumasi Youth Association contends further delay into the intended projects will mean no-show for the region.



Frempong believes there is no priority for Kumasi projects, insisting there is enough evidence to show for.



“As I speak with you now the Tamale and Pokuase projects are ongoing. Because Greater Kumasi is not like Greater Accra or the other swing regions, they always take us for granted. They feel that Ashanti is one plug, no matter what, hence there is no urgency for executing projects in the Ashanti region,” Frempong said.

